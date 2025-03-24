Cross-over collaboration injects greater vitality into Grand Song of Dong ethnic group

By Huang Xian,

A radiant lotus flower slowly unfolded, while an ethereal melody echoed through distant valleys… As Chinese animated fantasy adventure film Ne Zha 2 soared to the top of the global animated box office, another unexpected star rose alongside it—the mesmerizing, otherworldly singing in the film’s opening scene.

This enchanting sound came from Yang Xiangni, a Generation-Z lead vocalist of the Wuyue Chan’ge ensemble in southwest China’s Guizhou province, and a group of young women from the Dong ethnic group. With the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group, they provided audiences with a unique auditory experience.

The Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group is a polyphonic chorus without accompaniments and commands. It is popular in regions inhabited by the Dong ethnic group in China.

Born in Sanbao Dong village, Rongjiang county, Guizhou province, Yang was immersed in the musical traditions of the Dong ethnic group from childhood, mastering the art of the Grand Song performance by age six. Later, she was admitted to the Academy of Music, Guizhou University, where she began formal and systematic studies of the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group.

During her university years, Yang encountered a group of peers who shared her passion for traditional music, and together they established the Wuyue Chan’ge ensemble. “The name draws inspiration from the classic Dong ethnic ballad Wuyue Chan’ge—literally the cicada’s song in May,” Yang explained. “We chose it to reflect our commitment to preserving and revitalizing our cultural legacy.”

After graduating, driven by her dedication to Dong music and a profound sense of cultural duty, Yang returned to her hometown—only to confront a sobering reality. “In the entire village, only people over 50 could still perform the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group, and few youths showed interest in learning it,” she recalled.

Historically, Yang noted, “the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group lacked a written notation system;—its transmission relied solely on oral tradition.” Recognizing the urgency of safeguarding this intangible heritage, she concluded that preservation methods must adapt to contemporary demands to ensure its survival.

A review of her social media profiles reveals curated content featuring instructional videos on vocal techniques and documentation of her fieldwork with elder songmasters. On weekends, she conducts complimentary workshops for local children, guiding them in memorizing traditional lyrics and melodies. Each evening, she hosts livestream sessions to introduce global audiences to the cultural and artistic nuances of the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group.

In recent years, Yang and her ensemble have pursued innovative strategies to broaden the reach of the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group. In 2023, they collaborated with a Chinese mobile game to produce an original soundtrack. At a subsequent live concert, Yang directed a performance by 17 young Dong women before an audience of over 10,000, earning resounding acclaim.

“Our most significant milestone to date was Ne Zha 2,” Yang remarked. In 2024, she received an unexpected online invitation to Beijing. Only after signing a non-disclosure agreement did she discover her role: contributing vocals to the animated film’s score.

While elated by the opportunity, Yang immediately confronted a dual challenge: preserving the authenticity of Dong music while ensuring its harmonious integration into a contemporary cinematic context.

To address this, Yang and the production team engaged in rigorous conceptual discussions, meticulously aligning musical and visual elements. During a five-hour studio session, her 10-member ensemble mastered the composition’s technical demands. The final piece retained the Dong language’s distinctive phonetics while innovatively reinterpreting the traditional “one lead, all follow” polyphonic structure into a balanced high-low harmony, enhancing its cinematic resonance.

“As long as there are listeners and practitioners willing to explore, innovate, and transcend boundaries, the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group will endure,” Yang asserted. “Today, it thrives on digital platforms, concert stages, and even in film.” She envisions that modern reinterpretations will amplify the art form’s relevance among younger generations—ensuring its legacy grows ever more vibrant.