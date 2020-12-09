There were fewer activities at the Volta Regional Electoral Commission premises on Wednesday contrary to the bustling actions of the last two days.

The scene of events on Election Day, where political parties, the media and observers moved in and out was absent.

A visit to the EC Offices by the Ghana News Agency showed a standby staff completing the formalities for the possible

Mr Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, Director of Volta EC, said work had gone down drastically, concerning the compilation of the results and the onus was on the Headquarters to declare the national results.

He said the Parliamentary results would not be projected as was in the case of the Presidential contest because the results were already declared at the Constituency Collation Centres in the region.

He said the elections were largely peaceful in the region and thanked stakeholders, especially the political parties, supporters and observers, local and international for making the exercise complete and smooth.