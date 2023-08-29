Crowd boos at Elon Musk asking him to restore Twitter

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, made a surprise appearance on Saturday at the world championship final of esport Valorant and was immediately met with a chorus of boos and the crowd chanting, “Bring back Twitter.”

A clip of his appearance, shared by X user Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky), has since racked up over 7 million views on the platform.

A dimly lit clip shows a slice of commentators discussing the previous match of the game when the camera suddenly pans to Elon Musk in the audience.

Musk – who seemed to be clapping — appeared on the screen for about 4 seconds. It prompted loud booing that lingered even after the broadcast cut back to the game.

“Where is that from? That can’t be from in here, surely,” one of the commentators said, trying to bring the audience’s focus back onto the game.

Musk was attending the event at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles with his son, who he was posing for pictures with outside the arena. It is unclear which of his nine children attended the event with him.

Though Musk’s unannounced cameo was brief, it didn’t go unnoticed online.