Crowdpen Launches “Love Letter to My Toxic Trait” Writing Challenge

Crowdpen has unveiled its latest writing challenge, inviting writers to confess their quirks and transform their toxic traits into literary masterpieces.

Aptly titled “Love Letter to My Toxic Trait,” the contest encourages participants to confront their inner demons—whether it’s procrastination, overthinking, or self-doubt—and turn these all-too-human flaws into art.

The challenge opens on February 13, 2025, and submissions will be accepted until March 13, 2025. Winners will be announced on March 31, 2025. Contestants have the chance to win cash prizes of up to GHC 1,300, a one-month free subscription to the African Voices Fellowship, a Writer’s Handbook, and the coveted Featured Author Spotlight. Even runners-up will receive cash prizes as recognition for their creative efforts.

Writers can submit their entries by publishing their work on Crowdpen and tagging it under the #LoveLetterToMyToxicTrait category. The challenge offers participants a unique opportunity to not only showcase their creative talents but also to connect with a community of writers who understand the struggle of turning personal shortcomings into inspirational stories.

By merging self-awareness with creative expression, Crowdpen’s challenge promises to transform the notion of “toxic traits” into something both humorous and heartfelt. Interested writers are encouraged to embrace their imperfections and share the love letter their quirks deserve.

For more details and to submit your entry, visit: https://crowdpen.co/challenges