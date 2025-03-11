Croydon honors Ghana’s 68th Independence with a call for unity and progress

The Borough of Croydon in the United Kingdom organised a national day celebration marking Ghana’s 68th Independence anniversary at the Croydon Town Hall, South London on Thursday 6th March.

Ghana holds the distinction of being the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to secure Independence from Britain on March 6, 1957. After 83 years of British colonial rule, Ghana gained independence, marking a monumental achievement as the first Sub-Saharan African country to break free from British control.

For the people of Ghana, Independence Day holds a special place in their hearts. Many can still remember the First Prime Minister, Kwame Nkrumah’s powerful speech on Ghanaian freedom in Accra, as the British flag was lowered and the new Ghanaian flag took its place. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corp, representatives of the Croydon Council along with a cross section of members from various Ghanaian associations and groups in London.

The special guest of honour was Civic Mayor of Croydon Cllr Koola Agboola. Representing the United Kingdom was Executive Major of Croydon Jason Perry. In attendance was the Brigadier John Agyakwa Ghana High Commission UK, Commonwealth Youth Council Chairperson Joshua Opey, UN Peace Ambassador Rev Attah Badu, Deputy Civic Mayor, Councillor Richard Chatterjee. The event was hosted by the Vicky Newton Kumi and supported by Elizabeth Amoaa along with the staff of the mission.

Speaking at the event, Civic Mayor of Croydon Cllr Koola Agboola said the day was an opportunity for the people of Croydon to recognise the massive contribution of Ghanaians to British society, its economy and culture through it its long successful history of partnership between the Ghanaian Community and the council which has led to Croydon being a more diverse borough in the UK.

He called on Ghanaians to Get Involved in the governance system of the Borough since they live in Croydon. Representative from the Ghana High Commission UK, Brigadier John Agyakwa extended greetings from the President & people of Ghana.

He addressed the people on This year’s theme, “Reflect, Review, Reset,.”He said “We Reflect on the monumental progress Ghana had made since our Independence in 1957. We honour the courage & vision of our founding fathers, who fought bravely for the freedom we cherish today. Reflecting on the past also means acknowledging our challenges. We must ensure that the benefits of growth reaches every corner of our society. The call for us to Reset our minds, hearts and collective priorities as we face the future with hope whilst we reignite the spirit of unity.”

He asked Ghanaians in the UK to raise above their differences and work together towards a common goal.