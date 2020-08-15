Catholic Relief Service(CRS), Ghana and Caritas Ghana have mobilized and supported the youth in the Bono East Region to mark and celebrate this year’s International Youth Day.

Organized under the Action for the Protection and Integration of Migrants(APIMA) in West Africa, it took the form of community-level sensitization activities on COVID-19 on the theme “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

The activities highlighted the key role young people could play at the local-level to support national and global-level institutions in the fight against COVID-19.

The sensitized youth carried out public awareness and engagement activities to share key prevention measures on COVID-19 in their respective local markets.

Messaging included context-specific posters and jingles to promote effective handwashing and explain how simple preventative measures can save lives.

The Youth distributed locally made soap and nose masks to traders and market women and also constructed tippy taps and handwashing stations for use in the markets.

Organizers said they achieved the objective of putting the spotlight on youth engagement at the local/community level and giving them the platform to lend their voices to promote actions and initiatives to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a key strategy to help tackle the spread of disinformation in their communities. Youth can make a difference to change the outcome in the communities, their nations and globally, they said.