CRS marks Community Day at Shekhinah Clinic

Staff of the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) have undertaken their annual Community Day at Shekhinah Clinic in Tamale by cleaning the clinic’s various units, fixing broken windows and donating food items and drugs to the facility.

The gesture was to support the efforts of the Shekhinah Clinic at providing free health care to the poor and vulnerable in society.

The CRS’ Community Day is an annual event celebrated by CRS staff worldwide where they reach out in service to the communities where CRS offices are located, interact with people in the communities, build on existing relationships as well as begin new ones.

Mr Daniel Mumuni, Country Representative of CRS, who presented the items to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shekhinah Clinic after the clean-up exercise at the facility, praised the facility for continuing to render valuable services to the poor and the vulnerable in society.

Shekhinah Clinic is a private medical facility in Tamale, which offers free medical services and accommodation to the poor and destitute in the Northern Region.

The clinic, established in 1991 by the late Dr David Abdulai, also runs a feeding programme where it feeds the destitute in society.

Mr Mumuni said: “Every year, CRS undertakes Community Day where we serve the community, we work in. We serve different communities but where our office is, we try to do some social activity, so, this year, we chose this place for various reasons, but the main reason is to remember the life of Dr Abdulai, and also to render support to the place since his passing has also meant a bit of burden for the wife in managing the place.”

He added: “As an organisation, the values that we uphold, the values of service, integrity, selflessness, is what Dr Abdulai represented, and so we identify so much with what he represented, and so, that has drawn us to this place.”

Mrs Mariama David Abdulai, CEO of Shekhinah Clinic recounted the story of the clinic and said it would continue to provide free medical care to the public in keeping with the vision of its Founder.

She expressed gratitude to CRS for the support extended to the facility, indicating it was crucial to keep its work going on.

Meanwhile, the Accra office team of CRS also celebrated the CRS’ Community Day with the kindergarten pupils of La Wireless Cluster of Schools where they engaged in cleaning-up exercise, providing a touch of brightness to the classrooms, helping the pupils with their class and project works and donating books to them.

The La Wireless Cluster of Schools Kindergarten is one of the schools at La in the Greater Accra Region, which is helping to provide early childhood education as well as safe space for the children, while their parents and guardians go about their economic activities during the day.