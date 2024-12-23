Crude Oil Futures Rise on U.S. Inflation Data and Senate Legislation

Crude oil futures saw a modest increase on Monday, buoyed by lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data that sparked hopes of potential policy easing.

Market sentiment was further boosted after the U.S. Senate passed legislation to avoid a government shutdown.

Despite the positive momentum, concerns over a growing supply surplus continued to temper gains. Last week, oil prices fell amid worries about global economic growth and weaker demand forecasts, with projections indicating that China’s oil consumption may peak in 2027.

In Europe, the resumption of crude flows through the Druzhba pipeline, which had been temporarily halted, helped ease immediate supply concerns. However, broader market apprehension about oversupply relative to demand kept a lid on price recovery.