Crude Oil Futures Slip Amid Peace Deal Hopes and Rising U.S. Inventories

Crude oil futures are reversing their recent gains as traders adjust expectations amid hopes for a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Analysts suggest that if such a deal leads to eased sanctions, the risks of supply disruptions could diminish, thereby exerting downward pressure on prices. However, uncertainty over a lasting peace agreement is likely to keep market volatility in play.

Adding to the bearish outlook, U.S. crude stocks have risen more than anticipated, signaling that supply may be outpacing demand. This surge in inventories further intensifies the downward momentum in oil prices.

Compounding the situation are concerns over possible tariff impositions by President Trump, which have sparked fears of a slowdown in global economic growth and a corresponding dip in crude demand. With these factors converging, the near-term outlook for oil prices remains uncertain.

Market participants will be closely monitoring upcoming economic data from the United States, China, and other major economies to gauge the evolving demand dynamics in the global oil market.