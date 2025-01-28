Crude Oil Prices Struggle Amid Weak Demand and Economic Uncertainties

Crude oil futures attempted a rebound after recent losses, but the overall trend remains down as weak demand indicators and global economic uncertainties continue to weigh on prices.

Softer-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data for January has heightened concerns about the demand outlook from the world’s largest crude importer. Meanwhile, warmer weather forecasts in the U.S. and Europe have dampened heating fuel consumption, adding to the downward pressure on crude prices.

China’s demand for crude oil is also facing additional challenges. U.S. sanctions targeting Russian oil have disrupted supply chains, particularly for refineries in Shandong. Many refineries have either scaled back or halted operations due to rising costs and unfavorable domestic tariff policies. These disruptions, combined with broader uncertainty about China’s economic recovery, limit any significant upside for crude oil prices.

In the U.S., the unseasonably warm weather has reduced the demand for heating fuel, following a recent price rally driven by colder conditions. This seasonal shift could exacerbate the downward pressure on crude prices, reflecting diminished consumption in a key energy market. Additionally, concerns about potential U.S. trade restrictions and slower global growth are further dampening market sentiment, adding to the overall bearish outlook.