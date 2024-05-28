Cruise Industry Surges Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels with Over $30 Billion in Revenue and 29 Million Users in 2024″

After grappling with the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past four years, the cruise industry is on the verge of a remarkable recovery in 2024.

According to data from Stocklytics.com, the industry is poised to return to pre-pandemic levels, achieving over $30 billion in revenue and attracting 29 million users.

From Crisis to Rapid Growth

The onset of COVID-19 dealt a harsh blow to the cruise industry, making it the hardest-hit sector in tourism. Cruise lines worldwide nearly vanished in the pandemic’s early days, with revenue and user numbers plummeting by almost 90% year-over-year. The recovery journey was arduous, significantly longer than for other tourism sectors such as hotels, package holidays, and vacation rentals, which rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by 2023.

However, the tide is turning. A Statista Market Insights survey revealed that the global cruise industry generated $25.1 billion in revenue in 2023, still $2 billion shy of 2019 figures. Approximately 24 million people cruised last year, 5 million fewer than before the pandemic. Nevertheless, expectations for 2024 are optimistic, signaling a pivotal year for the industry.

A Record-Breaking Recovery

Projections indicate that cruise companies will generate $30.1 billion in revenue in 2024, a nearly 20% increase from 2023. This resurgence makes the cruise market the fastest-growing segment within the tourism industry. Comparatively, the hotel sector, which constitutes the bulk of global tourism revenue, will see an 8.6% year-over-year growth. Package holidays and vacation rentals will follow with growth rates of 7.3% and 6.1%, respectively. The number of cruise passengers is expected to reach approximately 29 million, aligning closely with pre-pandemic levels.

Dominance of the U.S. Market

In a global context, the United States remains the dominant cruise market, projected to generate $15.1 billion in revenue—half of the global total in 2024. Trailing behind are Germany, China, and the United Kingdom, each expected to generate around $2.5 billion in revenue.

Cruise Stocks on the Rise

The positive outlook has also sparked investor confidence, leading to a significant rise in the stocks of leading cruise companies. Royal Caribbean Group, the largest player with a 20% market share, saw its stock price soar by 87% year-over-year, adding over $18 billion to its stock value. As of last week, Royal Caribbean’s market capitalization stood at approximately $38 billion, up from $20 billion in the same month the previous year.

Similarly, Carnival Corporation, the second-largest player in the market, experienced a 34% increase in its stock price during this period, adding over $5 billion to its value.

Conclusion

The cruise industry’s robust recovery to pre-pandemic levels in 2024 signifies not only a return to form but also an impressive growth trajectory. With increasing revenue and user numbers, alongside rising stock values, the cruise market is set to reclaim its position as a vital segment of the global tourism industry.