Crypto experts join Sportsbet.io in latest ambassador signings

The new ambassadors signing for Sportsbet.io bring with them a wealth of cryptocurrency knowledge and expertise, as the ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ programme picks up pace.

The first to be welcomed this month is Paul Ola, also known as BTCrypto Coach. He’s a cryptocurrency trader and coach who has amassed a wide following by sharing his tips and analysis. His educational content has helped countless traders successfully navigate the market. Sportsbet.io users can now also benefit from his insight.

Second up is Heath Muchena, the founder of Decentralised News, and a leading figure in the global DeFi movement, having authored more than 17 books across technology and blockchain. As a huge gaming fan, he’s excited to work with Sportsbet.io to introduce more people to the benefits of using digital assets to play.

Arnold Murigi also joins Team Sportsbet.io, bringing with him his sharp eye for sports analysis. Off the pitch, he’s also a big fan of cryptocurrency, making him an ideal new ambassador for the leading crypto sportsbook.

And completing this latest batch of new Sportsbet.io signings is Okemini Precious. He’s founder of Lagoscolour Entertainment, Tiikets, and Afromatter Media, where he utilizes his expertise across both cryptocurrency and entertainment.

Since launching last year, the ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ ambassador programme has rapidly grown in reach. It offers the opportunity of earning financial independence and access to VIP events by repping Sportsbet.io.

Some huge global superstars have already joined, including King Kaka and Nwankwo Kanu.

Have you got what it takes to join Team Sportsbet.io? Find out more: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.