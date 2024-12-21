Crypto Heists Surge 21% to $2.2 Billion in 2024, Driven by Rising Bitcoin Prices and Increasing Hacks

Funds stolen from cryptocurrency platforms surged 21% year-over-year to reach $2.2 billion in 2024, according to a report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

This marks the fourth consecutive year in which the total amount stolen exceeded $1 billion, with 303 hacking incidents reported, up from 282 in 2023. In comparison, hackers took $1.8 billion in 2023.

The surge in crypto heists coincides with a dramatic rise in bitcoin prices, which have jumped 140% this year to surpass the $100,000 mark. This price rally has attracted increased institutional participation and support from US President-elect Donald Trump.

“As the digital asset market booms, it is typical to see the illicit use of crypto grow in tandem,” said Eric Jardine, Chainalysis’ cybercrimes research lead. “Countering the proliferation of these crimes—especially fraud—will undoubtedly be a key challenge for the industry in the new year.”

The majority of stolen crypto this year came from compromises to private keys, with most attacks targeting centralized platforms. Notable hacks included the theft of more than $305 million from Japan’s DMM Bitcoin exchange in May, and a $235 million loss from India’s WazirX in July.

Chainalysis also highlighted that crypto hacking activities linked to North Korea more than doubled in 2024, reaching a record high of $1.3 billion. The United Nations has reported that cryptocurrency allows North Korea to circumvent international sanctions, although the country routinely denies involvement in cyberattacks or crypto heists.