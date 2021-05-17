The Australian police have intercepted a consignment carrying almost 316 kg of crystal methamphetamine concealed in electric barbeque grills and water heaters, the authorities said on Monday.

After the Australian Border Force (ABF) noted inconsistencies in the consignment details, police officers busted the Thai cargo vessel at Port Botany in southeastern Sydney on May 4, where 62 large cardboard boxes were declared to contain food items and electric barbeque grills.

During a subsequent deconstruction, the consignment was found to contain about 316 kg of a crystallized substance, which returned a “presumptive positive result” for methylamphetamine, with an estimated street value of 94.5 million Australian dollars (73.26 million U.S. dollars).

A joint investigation has been launched by the ABF, Australian Federal Police, New South Wales Police Force’s Organised Crime Squad and New South Wales Commission.

Police officers are urging anyone with information about the import to contact Crime Stoppers, but do not report information via police social media pages.