CSA, NITA meet over implementation of Cybersecurity Act, 2020

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) led by their respective Director-Generals met on April 6, 2022, at the Head Office of NITA in Accra.

The meeting was aimed at discussing areas of collaboration in the implementation of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) which was assented into law on December 29, 2020.

The Director-Generals exchanged views on the benefits to be derived when they work together and agreed that it was prudent for them to learn best practices from each other to effectively strategise and implement their respective mandates whilst addressing issues of mutual concern.

They recognised the importance of securing critical information infrastructure (CII) and the fact that NITA, which is responsible for implementing Ghana’s IT policies has been designated as a CII pursuant to section 35 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

Both highlighted NITA’s role as a government ICT-lead to work closely with the CSA to ensure the protection of government data and critical systems.