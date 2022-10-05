CSA signs MoU with Mozambique, Rwanda to fight cybercrime

Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology (INTIC) of Mozambique and National Security Authority of Rwanda towards fighting cybercrimes.

The MoU was signed at the official launch of the 2022 National Cyber Security Awareness Month in Accra, on the theme, “Regulating Cyber Security: A Public-Private Sector Collaborative Approach.”

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the Acting Director-General, CSA, signed on behalf of the Authority, while Professor Lourino Alberto Chemane, Chairman of the Board of the INTIC and Colonel David Kanamugire signed on behalf of Mozambique and Rwanda.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako said cybercrimes and cybersecurity related matters were borderless and thus, both local and international collaborations were paramount in tackling them.

It was for that reason that the Authority was committed to working closely with the Joint Cybersecurity Committee (JCC), inaugurated in July this year in accordance with sections 13 and 14 of Act 1038, for the implementation of effective cybersecurity measures, he explained.

The Ag. Director-General said the CSA looked forward to working closely with the Industry Forum, which was to be established, pursuant to section 81 of Act 1038.

“The establishment and operationalisation of the Industry Forum will undoubtedly bring the private sector and industry players together to work closely with the Authority on cybersecurity matters,” Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said.

“International cooperation has also been key to Ghana’s cybersecurity development as we have benefited enormously through exchange of experiences, joint exercises, capacity-building programmes as well as intelligence sharing on cyber threats, among others,” he added.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako said the Authority knowing the benefits of such collaborations, was determined to improve the cybersecurity profile of the nation consistent with its mandate.

He urged organisations to dedicate a minimum of between 15 per cent to 25 per cent of their ICT budget to cybersecurity to enable the CSA to make more meaningful and sustainable progress in addressing cybersecurity challenges.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a speech read on his behalf, said cooperation was one of the strategic imperatives of Ghana’s National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy and said the country was committed to improving collaboration, not only at the domestic level but internationally, to aid in the fight against cybercrimes.

“Our modest strides in cybersecurity development have been acknowledged and Ghana is increasingly being noted as a hub for training and capacity building for our sub region by the European Commission, World Bank and ECOWAS.”

“Several African countries have shown a commitment to work with Ghana as part of efforts to improve cybersecurity in our respective countries and on the continent at large,” Dr Bawumia added.

Ghana, he said, had had teams from Sierra Leone, the Gambia, Niger and others visiting to learn from modest but significant achievements in cybersecurity.

Speaking about the MoU, the Vice President said it would provide for joint capacity building exercises and training in the relevant areas through the sharing of expertise.

“It also entails exchange programmes for staff to promote capacity building and talent development in both countries and conduct of joint cybersecurity exercises, where countries involved will learn, share, and promote effective cybersecurity practices to ensure resilience and cyber readiness on both ends.”

Mr Lourino Alberto Chemane, Chairman of the Board of the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Mozambique, said international cooperation was key to addressing cyber security challenge.

“We are happy to be in Ghana and for the MoU that we just signed with the cybersecurity authority of Ghana as part of the implementation of the cybersecurity policy of Mozambique, and it’s implementation strategy that intends that one of its pillars is the international cooperation collaboration in addressing cyber security challenge.”

“Cyber security has no borders, and no single country alone can address cyber security challenge,” he added.

Mr Chemane said his country was making efforts to work with countries identified as partners, to build capacity to address all the threats and incidents that countries were facing in cybersecurity.

He said elements considered in preparing the MoU were internship for experts in cyber security, sharing of digital platforms used in addressing cyber security challenges, and also confronting opposition during international forums.