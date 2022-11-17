CSA warns of rising fraudulent activities targeting bank customers

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is warning of rising fraudulent activities targeting bank customers.

According to the authority, it has received several and further observed reports on various social media platforms regarding online fraudulent schemes targeting customers of various banks.

It said “customers of these banks first receive an SMS supposedly from their banks, informing them that they will be receiving a call from an agent who will be assisting them to link their Ghana Cards with their accounts and credit/debit (ATM) cards”.

Subsequently, the supposed agents of the banks, it explained then reach out to customers, requesting personal identifiable information (PII) including Ghana card details, primary account numbers (PAN) of debit/credit cards, card verification value (CVV) numbers, expiry date of the cards, One Time Password (OTP), among others, as part of the linking process.

“Once the requested information is provided, the fraudsters undertake several online transactions, causing financial loss to victims. These activities have been successful with many bank customers in the country in the past few months” it stated.

The Cyber Security Authority therefore recommended the following key measures to customers of various banks which include avoid sharing personal identifiable information such as pin codes, debit/credit card verification values (CVVs) and OTPs with anyone.

Customers are therefore advised to call or visit their nearest bank branches for verification in case of any unusual request from a bank or agents.

The CSA also used the opportunity to announce the 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Points of Contact (PoC) for reporting cybercrimes and for seeking guidance and assistance for online activities thus; Call or Text – 292, WhatsApp – 050 150 3111.