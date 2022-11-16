CSIR develops improved climate smart rice varieties

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI) has developed improved climate smart rice varieties using biotechnological tools.

Dr Maxwell Asante, Principal Research Scientist and Rice Breeder at CSIR-CRI, said the improved rice varieties were disease and pest resistant and had short maturity period of 90 to 100 days.

He announced this in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

He said over the years, rice production had been a major challenge to farmers due to the difficulties they faced in acquiring suitable land and maturity period for rice.

Dr Asante said the improved rice varieties could grow on multiple lands unlike the ordinary varieties, which could only grow in lowland areas.

He said the new improved rice varieties could be cultivated on highlands to encourage more farmers to venture into rice cultivation.

He advised farmers to adopt the new improved rice varieties to enhance their production for local consumption to reduce importation of rice into the country.