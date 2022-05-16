CSIR Gets Prof Bosu As New Director-General

Professor Paul Bosu, a former Deputy Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Council in compliance with the CSIR Act 521 of 1996.

He was appointed at the 180th meeting of the corporate and institute directors on March 31, 2022 through secret balloting, and inducted into office on Friday, May 13.

Representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, previous CSIR directors-general, staff, and the 1986 year group of Adisadel College, attended the ceremony.

Mr Oliver Boakye, the Special Advisor to the Minister, MESTI, who read a statement on his behalf, noted that government had great interest in science and technology since they were the wheels on which various countries were developing.

“Globally, it is science, technology and innovation that is driving the globes and expansions of the economies around the world,” he said.

“The government of Ghana has decided to place science, technology and innovation at the centre of the national development agenda.”

Mr Boakye hailed Prof Bosu’s appointment as an opportunity for CSIR to shape the country’s technical progress for economic change.

Prof Victor Kwame Agyeman, the immediate past Director-General, CSIR, advised the new Director General to be accommodative and give of his best.

Mrs Genevieve Yankey, the CSIR Director of Administration, said the staff represented “the firm bedrock built by the founding leaders, including Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.”

The skills they brought on board, ranging from archaeology to zoology aiming for global greatness via the wheels of science and technology, must be protected and appreciated, she said.

Prof Bosu expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in him and said: “I can count on the loyalty, dedication and diligence of the about 3,000 strong workforce of the CSIR to succeed.”