CSIR-WRI Urges Deployment Of Technology In Water Crisis Management In N/R

Addressing the perennial water crisis in the northern part of the country requires the deployment of technology to uncover adequate groundwater sources, Professor Mike Osei-Atweneboana, Director, CSIR-Water Research Institute, has said.

Prof. Osei-Atweneboana observed that unlike the southern part of the country that had a lot of river systems, the northern part experienced seven to eight months dry season, making accessibility of water a major challenge for farmers and residents in those areas.

Speaking at a training on: “Exploring groundwater resources for multiple uses in Ghana,” he said the country’s groundwater potential remained untapped.

“I believe that we need the right information to make sure that the waters that are invisible in the northern part of the country, we will bring them out with all the technology and all that it takes so that there will be enough money for food, human and agriculture,” he said.

The training formed part of activities marking the 2022 World Water Day (WWD), an annual United Nations Observance that celebrates water and raises awareness of the millions of people currently living without access to safe water.

This year’s celebration, which will be officially marked on March 22, 2022, is on the theme: “Groundwater, making the invisible, visible.”

The training was organised by the CSIR-Water Research Institute in collaboration with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), and the Water Resources Commission (WRC).

The training was to sensitise drillers and players in the water sector on the available groundwater resources in Ghana and the governing rules, policies and procedures to explore them for multiple uses.

Groundwater is water found underground in aquifers, which are geological formations of rocks, sands and gravels that can hold water.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), groundwater represents 98 per cent of the earth’s unfrozen freshwater.

Prof. Osei-Atweneboana said drillers must upgrade their skills and deploy the right technologies to help in the exploration of groundwater sources to enhance water accessibility, especially in crisis areas.

“As water drillers, it has come to a point where it is necessary to upgrade your knowledge because there are ever-changing technologies and knowledge that will enhance our efficiency as drillers and drilling companies,” he said.

Madam Adwoa Paintsil, Director of Environmental Quality, Water Resources Commission, said it was important for the country to sustainably manage its groundwater resources to ensure wider access to water.

She said groundwater had become increasingly important as result of climate change and its related impact on rainfall and water sustainability.

“Ground water has become even more important in our lives because we may have to rely more on it due to climate change. The Ghana Water Company currently has over 30 systems that run on groundwater,” she noted.