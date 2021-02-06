A number of the alumni of the Abshire-Inamori Leadership Academy International Fellowship (AIF) of the Centre for International Studies (CSIS) based in Washington D.C has congratulated Mr Fawaz Aliu, on his appointment as a Deputy Chief of Staff.

In a statement signed by Mr Kofi Akyea, a fellow of the 2018 Cohort of the Programme and the Regional Marketing Manager, Africa Anglophone at MoneyGram International copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, noted “We are all proud of Fawaz”.

“The AIF programme is specially structured to train ethical and impactful next-generation leaders. We are proud that this has been recognised and are confident Fawaz will excel and advance in this role, using the skills and experiences harnessed during the fellowship.” the statement said.

Mr Tanya Blocker, an alumnus of the fellowship, and the Assistant General Counsel, Employment and Labour at the US based National Grid, said, “The AIF programme is a flagship, world-class course that brings leaders from around the world together into a network of ethical, impactful change agents. Fawaz has made us all proud, and we are eager to see him play a positive role.”

Mr Fawaz Aliu was recently announced as the President’s nominee for his Deputy Chief of Staff.

Fawaz Aliu began his career as a Foreign Service Officer. He liaised with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, diplomatic missions, and international organizations to facilitate the President’s international agenda and programmes.

Prior to this, he served in Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations as a delegate to the Committee on Social, Cultural, and Humanitarian issues (Third Committee).

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Cape Coast and a Master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Ghana, and further executive qualifications from the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna, Austria.

He is a fellow of the 2019 cohort of the CSIS International Fellowship. For about 18 years, CSIS has welcomed over 250 International Fellows from 61 countries, creating a vibrant and supportive network of alumni who continue to engage with one another on contemporary issues and leadership strategies.