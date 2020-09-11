China Super League (CSL) side Henan Jianye has signed Spaniard Javier Pereira as head coach, the club said on Friday.

Henan Jianye ranked at the bottom among the eight teams in group A with only one win and three draws after 10 rounds.

“Javier has reached China on Friday, and he will join the team after quarantine. We hope Javier will lead the team to overcome difficulties to win more,” the club said in a statement.

The Spanish coach, 54, has managed several football clubs in Spain, England and Israel as an assistant coach, and came to China in 2019 as an assistant coach of Dutchman Jordi Cruijff who coached Chongqing Lifan at that time. Enditem