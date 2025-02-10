CSM Crisis Deepens in Upper West as Death Toll Rises to 14

The Upper West Region is in the grip of a mounting cerebrospinal meningitis outbreak, with cases surging from 42 to 60 and the death toll now at 14.

Regional Health Director Dr. Damien Punguyire has voiced grave concerns over the crisis and stressed the urgent need for prompt medical intervention.

Dr. Punguyire explained that many of the initial symptoms of CSM can easily be mistaken for malaria. In several instances, patients visit local CHPS compounds or health centers, test positive for malaria, and begin standard treatment, only for their condition to deteriorate when the real underlying infection goes unrecognized. “If you’re treated for malaria but haven’t seen any improvement within 12 to 24 hours, you need to seek urgent medical help,” he urged, adding that early administration of antibiotics can be life-saving.

The situation is further complicated by the high cost of treatment, which has been identified as a major barrier. In many cases, patients delay returning to the hospital and instead resort to alternative remedies, a decision that often leads to more severe outcomes. Once a patient slips into unconsciousness, Dr. Punguyire warned, not only does the treatment become more expensive, but survivors frequently face long-term complications like hearing loss and mental health challenges.

Out of the 60 suspected cases, 15 have now been confirmed as resulting from Streptococcus pneumoniae—an organism more commonly associated with pneumonia, yet capable of causing meningitis in both adults and children. In response to these troubling developments, a national rapid response team from the Ghana Health Service visited six of the affected districts last week. Their investigation confirmed that the prohibitive costs of care are a significant factor in the rising fatality rate, prompting them to recommend free treatment for suspected CSM patients.

Efforts to combat the outbreak have ramped up in the region. The Upper West Regional Health Directorate has intensified public education campaigns through media and community outreach programs, urging residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience persistent headaches, fever, or any malaria-like symptoms.

This surge in CSM cases is a stark reminder of the critical need for early diagnosis and treatment, as well as the broader challenges faced by healthcare systems in managing outbreaks. As authorities work to contain the spread, the hope is that heightened awareness and easier access to care will help reduce the toll of this dangerous disease.