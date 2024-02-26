CSNF hits Accra with Cancer Awareness Walk

Numerous individuals took to the streets of Accra to embark on a walk aimed at raising awareness about cancer and its severity.

The event, organised by the Cancer Support Network Foundation (CSNF), commenced at the Accra Girls Senior High School near the 37 Military Hospital, winding its way through major streets in the area.

Participants actively engaged in the cause by displaying placards bearing inspirational messages, emphasising the urgent need to combat cancer.

This collective effort was not confined to the streets, as street vendors and drivers stuck in traffic were handed informational flyers detailing crucial facts about cancer.

The outreach extended to fuel attendants along the streets, ensuring that even those outside the immediate walking path were educated about the significance of cancer awareness.

This holistic approach aligns with the CSNF’s broader mission to disseminate knowledge and foster a culture of understanding regarding the disease.

The initiative, part of the NGO’s activities in observance of World Cancer Awareness Month, held annually in February, garnered appreciation from participants and onlookers alike.

President of the CSNF, Mr Akwesi Osei Owusu, expressed gratitude to everyone who joined hands to make the day impactful.

He reserved special appreciation for the founder of the NGO, Dr Juliet Appiah Quansah, a medical oncologist whose unwavering commitment has been pivotal in supporting cancer patients in Ghana, especially those facing financial barriers to treatment.

During the event, Ms Raissa Sambou, an executive member of the CSNF, touched on the importance of taking cancer screening seriously.

Drawing from her personal experience as a cancer survivor, Ms Sambou mentioned the significance of early detection ineffective treatment.

She also urged the public not to wait until it was too late, as delaying diagnosis could worsen the condition and reduce the likelihood of successful treatment.

Ms. Sambou called upon the Ghana Health Service to adopt a preventive approach in dealing with cancer, advocating for increased access to screening and treatment centers nationwide, especially in rural communities.

Her plea was rooted in the belief that enhancing accessibility would ultimately contribute to saving lives and reducing the impact of cancer on individuals and communities.