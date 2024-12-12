CSO call on  IGP to Address Violence, Urge Citizens to Stay Lawful

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has engaged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the National Election Security Task Force to express concerns over incidents of post-election violence and disruptions following Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, aimed to address tensions arising from vandalism and unrest at collation centers that threaten Ghana’s democratic stability.

The coalition, comprising the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI), the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), STAR Ghana Foundation, the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), and the Office of the National Chief Imam, highlighted the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s reputation as a democratic beacon in Africa.

Condemning Violence and Applauding Security Efforts

In a media briefing following the meeting, the coalition acknowledged the commendable efforts of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces in maintaining law and order.

They praised the security agencies’ de-escalation strategies, which prioritized the protection of lives, and their swift action in arresting individuals suspected of participating in unlawful activities, including disruptions at collation centers and the destruction of public and private property.

The coalition also welcomed statements from President-elect John Dramani Mahama and National Democratic Congress (NDC) leaders, urging their supporters to refrain from acts of violence and vandalism. Similar appeals from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference and other influential individuals were also lauded for promoting peace during this critical period.

Call for Accountability and Unity

While the December 7 elections were largely peaceful, the coalition expressed disappointment over the post-election disturbances, describing them as consistent with trends seen in previous elections. They called for an immediate cessation of all violent acts to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

The coalition urged the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to intensify efforts to restore calm and ensure that perpetrators of violence are held accountable. They called on security agencies to remain impartial, uphold the rule of law, and prioritize the safety of all citizens.

A Call to Citizens for Peace and Responsibility

The coalition emphasized the importance of unity and respect for the rule of law during the transitional period. “The peaceful transfer of power is a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy and must be safeguarded by all of us,” the statement read. Citizens were urged to act responsibly and commit to peace, reflecting Ghana’s strength as a nation that values democracy and stability.

Commitment to Democracy

Civil society leaders reiterated their commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that Ghana’s democracy continues to serve as a model of progress and stability in the region.

The statement was endorsed by notable figures, including Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye (CFI), Rev. Frederick Deegbe and Mrs. Joyce Villars (CODEO), Dr. Marzuq Abubakari (Office of the National Chief Imam), Mr. Ibrahim Tanko (STAR Ghana Foundation), Dr. Kojo P. Asante (CDD-Ghana), and Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey (IDEG).

Below is the full statement

Joint Press Release. CSOs on Post Election Violence_ Dec. 2024

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh