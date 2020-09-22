Civil Society Organization, Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana (“CARE” Ghana) has called into question the promise made by President Akufo-Addo to ensure the upcoming December 7 polls is free, fair, transparent and devoid of violence.

In a statement signed by Mr. David Kumi, the Executive Secretary of “CARE” Ghana and copied to the press, the organization pointed flaws into several developments the President is alleged to have compromised bound by his words which is injurious to achieving a free, fair and transparent elections.

“For instance, the removal of Mrs. Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) and replacing her with persons considered to be bias in favor of the President and his party the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as reported in the Executive Summary of the Ghana 2019 Human Right Report by the United States Bureau of Democracy raises serious concerns”.

“Many including the 2019 Human Right Report on Ghana believe that, the replacement of Mrs Charlotte Osei with Mrs Jean Mensa as EC Chairperson was to manipulate the entire electoral system and processes in favour of the President and his Party, the NPP”.

“Secondly, the handling of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections violence exposes the President’s disinterest in a violent free electoral process”, the statement further noted.

“CARE” Ghana is of the view that Akufo-Addo’s demeanor predisposes his unwillingness to relinquish power and therefore strongly appealed to all concerned individuals, institutions and particularly the International Community to be vigilant and relentlessly monitor the upcoming polls to be aware of the outcome.

Source:Joseph Wemakor