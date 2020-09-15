Civil Society Organization, Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana (“CARE” Ghana) has slammed the Ghana’s Electoral Commission over ‘refusal’ to recall all voters identity cards (ID) with duplicated ID numbers issued to applicants in the just ended (August 2020) mass voter registration exercise.

“CARE” says the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to turn deaf ears to its numerous calls for the irregularities to be rectified is an indication it has failed the test of transparency to be in a good standing to conduct a free, fair and transparent elections and therefore poses a huge threat to the December 7 polls.

“We are very worried about the botching preparation towards the 2020 general elections by the Electoral Commission.”

“This therefore demonstrates the EC’s lack of commitment and preparedness for the elections. We urge the Electoral Commission to take the upcoming elections and immediately take steps to correct this anomaly to inspire hope and confidence”.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr David Kumi Addo, the Executive Secretary of “CARE” GHANA and copied to the press.

Source:Joseph Wemakor