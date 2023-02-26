CSOs call for peaceful elections in Nigeria

The West Africa Democracy Solidarity (WADEMOS) Network Saturday wished Nigeria a peaceful, fair and credible elections as her people go to the polls on February 25, and March 11.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the February 25 polls were to elect a new president and members of the Federal House of Assembly, while that of March 11 were as for the election of governors and representatives of the State House of Assembly.

The Network also extended its best wishes to all candidates in the national and sub-national elections, which would be the seventh consecutive elections since the country’s return to multi-party democracy in 1999.

“As a Network, we acknowledge the assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies on their preparedness to supervise peaceful, fair and credible general election,” the statement said.

It urged Nigerians to turn out in their numbers on the specified election days to exercise their franchise and civic responsibility.

It also called on the INEC, political parties, and all stakeholders to respect the framework, rules, and regulations governing the elections and resort to appropriate legal processes and institutional mechanisms to address their grievances.

“We encourage citizens and political parties to avoid inflammatory language and hate speech, which could trigger violence during the elections,” Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, the Head of the WADEMOS Election Observation Mission, is quoted as saying.

“The INEC and civil society organisations (CSOs) must also enhance their communication protocols and structures to provide timely information to counter fake news and misinformation during and after the elections.”

The statement commended the efforts of civil society, particularly the Nigerian member organisations – CDD-West Africa, YIAGA Africa, Women in Politics Forum and the Transitional Monitoring Group – who have deployed several innovative observation platforms to monitor the credibility and conduct of the elections.

It said the Network deeply regretted and condemned unreservedly the death of senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, and the five other supporters of the Labour Party in Enugu State.

“We urge the security agencies to demonstrate their responsiveness to such attacks and arrest the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to all unscrupulous elements seeking to perpetrate violence during this election.”

The WADEMOS Network consists of over 35 civil society organisations, located in 15 countries in West Africa.

It is mobilise, coordinate, and leverage the collective power of civil society organisations within the West African Region to advance, defend, and reinvigorate democracy and promote democratic norms and reforms in the sub-region.