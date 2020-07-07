Over five hundred CSOs across the country have described the President’s decision to ask the Auditor General to proceed on a as regrettable and inconsistent with both the letter and spirit of the 1992 Constitution.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on last Monday, 29th June, 2020, directed the Auditor General, Mr. Daniel Domelevo to take his alleged ‘accumulated leave’ of 123 days, beginning 1st July, 2020. Following the Auditor General’s response to the President’s directive, his annual leave for 2020 has subsequently been added to his leave days; bringing the total leave days to 167.

This, the CSOs in a press statement on 7th July, 2020, in Accra, considers as an unjustifiable action for the President to undertake. That, it’s regrettable and inconsistent with both the letter and spirit of the 1992 Constitution.

According to them, the action gravely weakens the President’s fight against corruption and his standing in the eyes of the international community as someone committed to public accountability. They consider it as improper and therefore needs to be reconsidered.

The statement further said, “We should not forget that it was the President and the NPP government that set up an Office of the Special Prosecutor with a carefully designed legal framework to ensure that Mr. Martin Amidu was not only formally independent but substantively independent. We believe our President listens and when he re-assesses the case we have made, he will reconsider.

