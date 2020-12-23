Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have

called on the EC to review its decision on its intended one-month long leave, in order to address the Current Post-Elections Political Impasses.

The want the EC to assure Ghanaians that until these matters are resolved, the leadership of the Commission will be on duty to discharge its responsibilities fully.

In a press statement signed by about six CSOs on 22nd December, 2020, and copied to News Ghana, it read, “At an emergency meeting of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to assess the current post-elections political impasse, we noted with concern, a circular signed by the Deputy Chair (Corporate Services) of the EC, Dr Bossman E. Asare, suggesting that the Electoral Commission (EC) may be going on recess from the 23rd December 2020 to 19th January 2021.

Given the current post-elections context and the matters arising, some of which might require their attention, we find it unacceptable that the EC should be shutting down at this critical moment at this critical moment, and without any clarification to the public of the alternative arrangements that have been put in place.

We have also observed with concern that the minority party in Parliament was barred from submitting a petition to the Electoral Commission today by security personnel, thereby preventing them from making their presentation. In light of the EC’s response that it received the notice late, and that it holds the institution of Parliament in high regard, we kindly urge the Minority to re-submit their petition and the results it has, to the EC, as soon as possible, for prompt action.

We call on the EC to activate mechanisms for inclusive stakeholder dialogue as part of the electoral management process.

We further call on the EC to review its decision on its intended one-month long leave, and assure Ghanaians that until these matters are resolved, the leadership of the Commission will be on duty to discharge its responsibilities fully.

Finally, we urge all political parties and Ghanaians to use peaceful means of protesting, dialogue and legal means for resolving disagreements.

Signatories:

Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG)

Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII)

Centre for Democratic Development (CDD)

Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)

Civic Forum Initiative (CFI)

Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC)

Norsaac”