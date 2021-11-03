CSOs commend new Police administration for signs of change

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have commended the new Police Service’s (GPS) administration for the signs of change so far.

The improved traffic management, improved communication to public, among others have inspired public confidence in the service.

Mr Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President, Imani-Ghana commended the GPS on behalf of the CSOs on Wednesday.

It was during the maiden meeting between GPS and CSOs, organised by

Police administration to help suggest ways of improving policing.

The session attracted members of the Police Administration, senior officers, executive directors of CSOs and others.

He said with the arrests of certain persons in the country showed that no one was above the law, adding that with that, others would respect the law.

Also a lawyer, Mr Bentil said the police should be allowed to do its work, citing that the recent issue concerning the Member of Parliament should not degenerate and that the law should be allowed to take its course.

Mr Ibrahim Tanko, Executive Director of STAR-Ghana, at the opening session said after the Ejura’s incidence where people lost their lives and others got injured, CSOs raised concerns about how public protests were handled and the need for action to be taken, improve and strengthen the management of public protest.

He said with the military involvement, it was important to build the Police, deploy tactics and find ways to improve police-military cooperation in maintenance of law and order.

He said the rate of robberies, proliferation of small arms, and perception of corruption in some institutions also undermined public trust and confidence in the Police, but was quick to add that there were already signs of changes.

He called on the Service to continue to work towards ensuring the safety of all in the society.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Kwesi Ofori, Director General of Police Public Affairs said with the contemporary demands of policing, meeting leaders of CSOs to brainstorm on pertinent issues for common good was essential.

He said with the powerful nature of the non-profit organisations, they could help in not only reshaping the political, economic, other structures but also the Police service.

ACP Ofori said for police service to provide best of services: that is safety and general security of the society, it had to partner CSOs.

He said you are key partners in shaping the kind of Police the society requires.