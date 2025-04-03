CSOs Demand Local Safeguards in Ghana’s Power Sector Overhaul

Civil society organizations (CSOs) have endorsed Ghana’s proposed reforms to revive the financially strained Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) but are urging stricter local content rules, worker protections, and insulation of energy policies from political interference as part of restructuring efforts.

The coalition, comprising 19 groups including the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas (CSPOG) and the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), met with Energy Minister John Abu Jinapor this week to outline conditions for supporting a planned public-private partnership (PPP) aimed at improving ECG’s revenue collection and service reliability. While acknowledging the utility’s unsustainable debt to independent power producers (IPPs) and frequent supply disruptions, the CSOs warned that reforms must prioritize Ghanaian workers and businesses.

“Local participation in any PPP arrangement is non-negotiable,” said Benjamin Nsiah, a coalition representative, during a press briefing in Accra. “Equally critical are guarantees that current ECG employees will not bear the brunt of restructuring.” The groups also pressed for legal safeguards to depoliticize energy policymaking, citing past instances where electoral cycles disrupted long-term power sector planning.

Minister Jinapor reportedly agreed to integrate these concerns into the reform framework, which seeks to address ECG’s ¢23 billion ($1.9 billion) debt and operational inefficiencies. The PPP model, details of which remain undisclosed, is expected to attract private technical expertise while retaining state ownership of ECG.

Beyond ECG’s restructuring, the CSOs proposed sweeping measures to stabilize Ghana’s broader energy landscape. They called for allowing IPPs to directly procure fuel—a shift aimed at cutting costs by bypassing intermediaries—and incentivizing renewable energy investments through tax breaks and streamlined licensing. Notably, the coalition urged corporations with high carbon emissions to allocate portions of their social responsibility budgets to off-grid solar projects and reforestation initiatives.

In the oil and gas sector, the groups advocated for reduced taxes on ancillary services like storage and transportation to spur private investment. They also criticized Ghana’s stalled progress in attracting renewable energy financing, urging faster adoption of solar and wind projects to meet its 2030 target of 10% renewables in the energy mix.

“Ghana cannot strand its oil and gas assets prematurely but must strategically balance them with renewable expansion,” the coalition stated, emphasizing the need to align fossil fuel management with climate commitments.

The CSOs further challenged the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to pause international investment roadshows until regulatory hurdles, including outdated seismic data and unclear block size valuations, are resolved.

The CSOs’ demands reflect simmering tensions between Ghana’s urgency to stabilize its power sector and persistent fears that privatization could marginalize local interests—a concern rooted in the controversial 2019 Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal, which collapsed amid allegations of fraudulent guarantees. ECG’s restructuring now faces a tightrope walk: attracting foreign capital while retaining public trust.

Ghana’s energy sector, which consumes nearly 30% of government expenditures, remains hamstrung by legacy debts and aging infrastructure. While the PPP model has succeeded in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire, experts caution that without enforceable local content mandates, such partnerships risk sidelining domestic firms. The CSOs’ emphasis on depoliticizing energy policy also echoes IMF recommendations, which have long tied financial assistance to reduced state interference in utilities.

However, the push for renewables faces practical hurdles. Despite abundant solar potential, Ghana generates less than 1% of its power from solar energy, with IPPs citing unattractive tariffs and grid access barriers. The coalition’s proposal to redirect corporate funds to off-grid solutions may alleviate rural energy poverty but requires regulatory frameworks currently absent.

As the government finalizes its reform roadmap, balancing fiscal pragmatism with socio-political equity will determine whether this latest overhaul avoids the pitfalls of its predecessors.