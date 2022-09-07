CSOs in education share ideas to influence policies

National Civil Society Coalitions in education across West and Central Africa have come together to share ideas and experiences to influence and promote educational policies in member countries.

In a three-day event, members who are called grantees will discuss ways and strategies to enhance the ability of grantees to influence transformational system change.

The event was organised under the auspices of Oxfam International’s ‘Education Out Loud’ campaign, which seek to shape education policy to better serve a wide range of communities, especially the most vulnerable and marginalised.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the first day of the event, Mr Zakaria Sulemana, Regional Education Programme Advisor, Oxfam Wnest Africa, said members would focus on important structures that helped children access quality education as a right.

He also said: “There are countries that are coming from areas that are affected by some form of instability and so we in Ghana will be learning from these experiences to inform how we reach the rest of the children in Ghana who are most marginalised and difficult to reach.”

Education Outcomes Loud (EOL) is a World Bank grant given to the National Coalitions and other organizations who qualify to implement some key initiatives in the education sector.