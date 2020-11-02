The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Coalition on Health has reiterated the need for politicians to observe strict Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols in their campaign activities to avoid spreading the virus and risking the lives of the ordinary citizen.



In the run-up to the 2020 general election, the Coalition was worried that politicians were taking advantage of the relaxed COVID-19 protocols to put the citizens’ lives at risk.

Mr Freeman Kanton, the Upper West Regional Secretary for the CSOs Coalition on Health, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa.

Available data indicates that from October 17 to 27, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased from 397 to 566 in 11 out of the 16 regions, with Greater Accra Region recording the highest of 361 active cases.

“I see it that they are taking advantage of the current situation of a relaxed vigorous campaign against COVID-19 to put the citizens into a state of insecurity as far as COVID-19 is concerned”, Mr Kanton explained.

According to him, COVID-19 had caused havoc in other countries with over one million deaths worldwide, but that because it was not severe in Ghana, its impact was taken for granted.

“It is because politicians are taking advantage of the fact that COVID-19 awareness has reduced. It is the responsibility of citizens to take their own safety into their own hands by adhering to the (COVID-19) protocols”, Mr Kanton noted.

He said aside people gathering at political campaign grounds more than 100; they did not also observe the protocols such as wearing nose mask, observing social distance and using hand sanitizers.

He also observed that politicians were the ones who were supposed to ensure that those COVID-19 protocols were strictly adhered to adding that they must also respect the Executive Instrument (EI) on the COVID-19 as issued by the President since no one was above the law.

“Politicians are not above the law being put in place. The President has come out with an Executive Instrument and has laid down all the protocols of COVID-19.

“Politicians or political parties must also observe all the protocols as in the Executive Instrument”, Mr Kanton explained.