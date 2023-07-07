CSO’s to hold forum on politics of exclusion

Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s), will on Thursday July 13, hold a dialogue session in the Volta regional capital of Ho.

The session is being organized in partnership with the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA- Ghana), the Democratic Credentials Network (DCN-Ghana) and the Community Focus Foundation (CFF-Ghana)

It will be held on the theme: “Politics of exclusion; a threat to Ghana’s democratic order.”

Speakers at the forum will include, Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta regional Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rev. Seth Mawutor, Chairman, Volta regional Peace Council and Mr Mensah Thompson, Executive Director, ASEPA.

In attendance will be political parties, religious groups, youth associations, stakeholders and the general public.