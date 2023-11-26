CSOs Unite in Supporting Citifm’s Flood Relief Initiative

In a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion, a consortium of esteemed Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have joined forces to bolster Citifm’s commendable initiative aimed at aiding communities devastated by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam a few weeks ago.

Among the notable contributors are IMANI, Good Governance Africa (GGA), Legal Resouce Centre (LRC), Natural Resource Governance Institute(NRGI), Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), Commonwealth Human Right Initiative (CHRI), Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), the Fourth Estate, Parliamentary Network Africa (PNAfrica), Ghana Integrity Initiative (GIl), Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA), Penplusbytes, STAR Ghana Foundation, West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI), and STAR Ghana Foundation, all rallying behind Citifm’s effort to provide essential aid and relief items to the affected areas. The support extended included toiletries, footwear, clothing, and cash. Their collective support signifies a powerful alliance dedicated to addressing the pressing needs of communities grappling with the aftermath of the floods. Through their concerted efforts, these organizations exemplifies the strength inherent in unified action during times of adversity.

In a notable development, these CSOs contributed and donated to Citifm on Friday, further amplifying their commitment to alleviating the challenges faced by those affected.

Their unwavering commitment underscores a shared resolve to continue extending aid and support to the affected communities, epitomizing the spirit of solidarity within civil society.