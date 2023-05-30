CSOs urge government to make sanitary products affordable to all women and girls

Civil Society Organisations of Ghana (CSOs) have appealed to the government to make sanitary products affordable to boost self confidence of women and girls.

In a statement signed by Levlyn Konadu Levlyn, National Coordinator for CSOs Ghana noted that Sanitary products were currently enlisted on the chapter 96 of the Harmonised System, and that attracts a 32.5 per cent tax on imported sanitary pads, made up of 20 per cent import duty and 12.5 per cent in Value Added Tax.

Therefore, there was the need for the Ministry of Finance and the government to scrap the import tax on sanitary pads and reclassify the product as ‘essential social goods’ which is Zero rated.

It said African countries such as Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa have removed taxes on sanitary products and so can Ghana.

It said women’s and adolescent girls’ ability to care for their bodies while menstruating was an essential part of their fundamental human right.

“Poor menstrual health and hygiene therefore represent an affront to this right, including the right to work and go to school. Insufficient resources to manage menstruation, such as sanitary pads and clean water, worsen the already existing social and economic inequalities,” it said.

It called on the government for a comprehensive effort at making sanitary products affordable and intensifying public education on menstruation.

“Government must increase political priority and ignite action for menstrual health and hygiene so that women and girls feel confident, comfortable, and free of any shame.

“Policies that eliminate period poverty, especially for low-income women and girls who struggle to afford menstrual products and have limited access to water and sanitation services, must be expedited”, it said.

It appealed to schools, workplaces, and public institutions to ensure that people can manage menstruation with comfort and dignity while being productive.

It urged the media to encourage open dialogue on menstruation hence, it was a great way to break period stigma and teach young girls on how to stay healthy and hygienic during menstruation.