CSOs Urge President Mahama to Take Immediate Action on Illegal Mining and Energy Transition

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Alliance has called on President John Dramani Mahama to urgently intervene and halt illegal mining activities across Ghana.

At a press conference held in Accra, the group emphasized the need for decisive and swift action to curb the illegal mining that continues to wreak havoc on the environment, destroy cocoa farms, and pollute critical water bodies.

Despite the government’s previous commitments to tackle illegal mining, including pledges made during its time in opposition to ban mining in forest reserves and initiate projects such as the ‘Tree for Life’ and ‘Blue Water Initiative’ aimed at restoring degraded lands, the CSOs voiced concern that illegal mining persists unchecked. The group called for a repeal of the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulation 2022 (L.I. 2462) and stronger enforcement of existing mining laws. They also proposed giving District and Regional Security Councils (DISEC and REGSEC) more power to enforce the mining bans locally and called for the establishment of a special court to fast-track the prosecution of illegal miners.

“These actions are critical to protect our forests, rivers, and farmlands, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come,” the CSOs said in their statement.

On energy matters, the CSOs expressed support for the inclusion of ‘Green Transitions’ in the Ministry of Energy’s mandate but urged the government to broaden this effort across multiple sectors to maximize national impact. They proposed the establishment of a high-level coordinating body, similar to Nigeria’s Energy Transition Implementation Working Group or South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission, to oversee the country’s energy transition. Additionally, the CSOs suggested creating an integrated energy transition strategy and accelerating investments in renewable energy by improving the regulatory environment.

To achieve a greener energy future, the CSOs also recommended that the government link energy transition efforts to green minerals by mapping resources, promoting research, and ensuring value addition in the country. Ghana, they argued, could leverage its natural resources to become a leader in sustainable energy as the world shifts towards cleaner energy solutions.

On the petroleum sector, the CSOs called for a revision of regulations governing both upstream and downstream operations to ensure consistency and integration. They recommended investments in critical infrastructure, exploring partial privatization options to address financial challenges, and prioritizing domestic crude oil supply for local refineries. Additionally, they urged the government to align the petroleum sector with global energy transition goals to ensure long-term sustainability.

The CSOs also commended the government for promising to establish a ‘Code of Conduct’ for government officials and initiate inquiries into corruption scandals. However, they stressed that these promises must be backed by tangible actions. The group called for the immediate passage of the Conduct of Public Officers (CoPO) bill, which has been pending since 2013, and recommended strengthening procurement reforms to ensure transparency and prevent insider dealing.

The CSOs also pushed for a review of political party financing laws to reduce undue influence on governance and urged the empowerment of state institutions to conduct forensic audits and investigations into public interest scandals.

“These steps will restore public trust, foster accountability, and uphold the principles of good governance,” the CSOs concluded, stressing the importance of these actions in securing a prosperous and equitable future for all Ghanaians.

The group called on the government to act decisively and urged citizens, civil society organizations, and the private sector to join forces in supporting this shared mission for a sustainable future.