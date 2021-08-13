CSOs urged to support government to end child abuse

Dr Peter Ndonwie, Director of Pan-African Organisation for Research and Protection of Violence on Women and Children (PAORP-VWC), has urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), traditional leaders, and religious organisations to support government to end child trafficking and early child marriages in the country.

He indicated that incidences of child trafficking, child abuse and early child marriages were rising in the Tamale Metropolis and its environs, and said the practice was criminal and exploited children through harmful practices.

Dr Ndonwie made the call during the fourth regional stakeholder’s workshop on child rights protection, organised by his outfit for stakeholders drawn from various government and non-governmental organisations working to protect children’s rights in the Tamale Metropolis.

It was to identify key lapses and challenges facing children and to discuss strategies to prevent incidences of child abuse in the area.

Dr Ndonwie noted that most children, especially those in rural communities were compelled to drop out of school, and forced into early marriage or trafficked outside their communities resulting from poverty and the lack of parental care.

The Director stated that it was vital for stakeholders to make policies that would promote child development in the communities to guide them to become responsible leaders to offer quality leadership and service to Ghana, adding that it was the duty of citizens to ensure that children were protected from abuse.

Participants at the workshop urged government to collaborate with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to raise awareness on child rights protection and empower children with knowledge and skills to protect themselves from abuse.

They further canvased support for Assemblies to enforce their by-laws that provide standards and guidelines against child abuse and advocated that government improved on access to good-quality health, social welfare and criminal justice support services for children who survive trafficking.