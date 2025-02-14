CSOs Warn of Impending Collapse in Ghana’s Petroleum Sector

Environmental and energy policy advocates are sounding the alarm over Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.

In a joint statement, leaders from the Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy and the Institute for Energy Policies and Research warned that the sector is on a precarious footing unless urgent policy reforms are enacted.

The statement highlighted systemic issues that have emerged since the country transitioned from a regulated to a partially deregulated market following the removal of fuel subsidies in 2015. Although deregulation has spurred competition among petroleum service providers, it has not translated into operational efficiency. The number of bulk distribution companies and oil marketing companies has surged in recent years, yet the average annual petroleum sales per company have remained largely unchanged. This discrepancy, they argue, reflects deep-seated problems such as high credit risks, poor debt management, and lax regulatory enforcement.

The report points out that the current system’s fragile stability has come at a cost to consumers, who are effectively subsidizing the sector’s inefficiencies. With more companies in the market than in comparable regional economies, and with many operating without the necessary infrastructure or oversight, there is a growing risk of market distortions. Some oil marketing companies have been observed publishing prices without even lifting products from depots, raising concerns about the quality and source of the petroleum on offer.

Critics also allege that politically connected firms have exploited regulatory loopholes. These companies secure licenses without owning physical stations and then divert products while evading tax obligations. Such practices not only undercut competitors but also deprive government agencies of critical revenue needed to support the industry and broader public services.

The CSOs have put forward several recommendations aimed at stabilizing the sector. Among these is an increase in the minimum number of required stations for oil marketing company licenses, a move designed to ensure that only committed operators remain in the market. They also suggest that new entrants be required to show proof of funds totaling GH¢10 million and that licenses be revoked for companies that have not lifted products in the last five years.

These proposals underscore a pressing need for decisive regulatory action. In an industry that plays a vital role in the national economy, the potential collapse of the downstream sector could have far-reaching consequences for both the market and the average consumer. The call from these civil society organizations is clear: without reform, the current system will continue to burden the industry with inefficiencies, ultimately threatening its very existence.

Critically, this warning serves as a reminder that the growth in numbers alone does not guarantee progress. The underlying issues of accountability and financial sustainability must be addressed to secure a stable future for Ghana’s petroleum market—and for the everyday citizens who depend on it.