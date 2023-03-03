CSSP: 500,000 Graduates Get Placement In Various SHSs – Minister

Over 500,000 BECE graduates have been placed in various Senior High Schools across the country under the school placement system, according to the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Dr. Adutwum says the number has increased significantly following the introduction of the free SHS policy.

Speaking at the 2022 Presidential BECE awards in Accra, Dr. Yaw Adutwum said the free SHS policy has opened many opportunities for children to attain secondary education.

“The Free SHS programme has sent many students to various high schools in the country. When it started in 2017, there were 830,000 students enrolled in high schools across the country.”

“This year alone, we have a record 500,000 students placed in senior high schools across the country, and we are waiting forward for them to enrol. That tells you the progress we have made these past few years.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said government will continue to implement policies and programmes geared at making education better in Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo said education remains a topmost priority for his government.