CTIOs discuss  new solutions to drive digital transformation 

The inaugural edition of MTN Business Chief Technology Innovation Officers (CTIO) Roundtable Africa, 2023 has been held under the theme: “Harnessing digital transformation and emerging technologies in the post-pandemic world”.

The conference which was held in Accra aimed at creating a platform for the participants to brainstorm over challenges, share industry insights, and find new solutions to drive digital transformation in a globally connected world while supporting local innovation.

Speaking at the event, MTN’s Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Daniel Asare, stated that the world is changing at an unprecedented rate, with the digital revolution at the forefront of this change, which is why the CTIO’s role has become critical.

According to him, CTIOs are in charge of ensuring that the company’s technology infrastructure can meet business objectives.

In today’s digital world, the CTIOs’ role is to help organisations to keep up with the rapid pace of technology change and also identify new technologies that help the organisations to achieve a competitive advantage.

He noted that CTIOs are supposed to evaluate the risk and benefits associated with technology.

According to him “It requires a deep understanding of an organization’s business model and its technological capabilities”.

In the area of leveraging technology post-pandemic, the Head of Products and Services at Mobile Money Limited, Sylvia Otuo- Acheampong, noted that MTN has leveraged partnerships to improve its services for customers.

She added that technology is also playing a crucial role in how the partnership between mobile money, fintechs, and banks are carried out.

Speaking on how to leverage Meta as a tool after the pandemic, Meta Clients Solutions Manager, Setornam Blagogee, said that her outfit has created an avenue for a business profile at no cost.

She encouraged business owners to provide a structure to enable them to speak to their customers at all times since it’s crucial to the growth of businesses.

“Put in structures for customer services and take advantage of automated response on Meta,” she stressed.

Setornam explained that it is important for business owners to understand the avenues on the Meta platform to promote their businesses.

Speaking on monetizing verifications on Meta, Setornam explained that thorough structures have been put in place to help with the process of verification and that it’s not only about being able to afford the verification.

Director of Tekstart Africa, Derek Appiah, speaking on the issue of solving peculiar technological challenges, said that it’s important to have key elements that can accelerate technology startups.

“First of all you need a sustainable business model, an aligned ecosystem, and access to financing, and should enable a productive and balanced, energised team,” he explained.