CTVET Holds National Forum On Ghana’s TVET Transformation Agenda

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) held a National Forum on Government’s Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) Agenda on Friday 29th October 2021 at the at the Accra Technical Training Center.

The forum brought together the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Mrs. Gifty Twum-Ampofo, stakeholders drawn from the Private Sector, Industry experts, Sector Skills Bodies, Development Partners, Ministries and Agencies, policy actors and training institutions. The forum was open for all participants to share ideas.

Speaking at the forum, the deputy Educational minister, Mrs. Gifty Twum-Ampofo said, “The way the Government has equipped TVET is so good that universities are envious.

Let’s all encourage our children to work with their heads, hearts and hands, which is what TVET is. This will drive the industrialization agenda of the country.

If machines break down, we have the machines to fabricate the part instead of importing the same. Machines with no parts available to fix in case of a breakdown in Ghana is a thing of the past. To make this a reality you have be there as ambassadors and Career counselors to move the transformation Agenda.”

The deputy minister toured the fair to appreciate talented individuals who are displaying their talents at the CTVET competitions fair.

The four winners will represent Ghana in the Africa WorldSkills day in Namibia.

By Gabby Amoako