CTVET is overall best agency under Ministry of Education

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has been adjudged the overall best Agency under the Ministry of Education for the 2021 performance year and presented with a citation.

The award follows outstanding achievement as the best performed Agency in the implementation of roadmap in line with the 2021 performance agreement.

A statement from the Ministry copied to the Ghana News Agency said the: “Commission beats 12 other Agencies under the Education Ministry in an annual evaluation exercise conducted by a team of consultants led by Professor Jophus Anamoah Mensah, an astute educationist.”

The National Teaching Council and Student Loans Trust placed second and third respectively and were also presented with citations.

Speaking at the annual performance contract signing meeting in Accra, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, commended the award winners for their dedication and hard work leading to the feat.

He urged agencies that did not win to put in more efforts towards the attainment of laurels in subsequent evaluation exercises.

Dr Adutwum urged the staff, management and board members of the various agencies to be innovative in all their activities to come out with new ideas to improve their performances.

Dr Fred Yamoah Kyei, the Director-General of CTVET, thanked the Minister for the award and pledged the readiness of the Commission to do more.

He said the Commission had put in place measures to ensure that there was a deep relationship between the TVET institutes and industry so that students could be allowed to embark on scheduled industrial attachment to enhance their training.

Dr Kyei said with the regularisation of industrial attachment, students would be able to acquire a first-hand experience required by industry before they completed their training to cut high cost of money involved in retraining by employers.