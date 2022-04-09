CUCG confers degrees on 106 graduates   

The Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) has conferred degrees on 106 graduates who studied different academic programmes at its Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences and completed in the 2021 academic year.

The programmes included Bachelor of Science (BSc) General Nursing, BSc Midwifery and BSc Public Health Nursing as well as BSc Public Health with specialization in Reproductive and Child Health, Promotion and Management.

About 700 new students who had successfully gone through admission processes to start their respective programmes in the 2021/2022 academic year were also matriculated by the University.

Addressing the 31st congregation and matriculation ceremony held at the University’s main campus at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region, Professor Daniel Obeng-Ofori, the Vice-Chancellor expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for approving the grant of a Charter for the CUCG to become autonomous university.

He said the CUCG was transforming itself over the time and harnessing the Catholic quality brand to become a globally competitive and student-centred teaching and learning institution and a scholarly research environment as well.

Prof Obeng-Ofori said creativity, innovation and service to the community remained the hallmarks of the University, saying “being a globally competitive university means provision of holistic education to make our staff and products versatile and competitive in the global market”.

“As one of the leading private faith-based tertiary institutions in Ghana, the CUCG must embrace and influence our responsibility of producing the next generation of men and women of knowledge and wisdom to drive national development through innovative teaching and learning methods”.

In this regard, Prof Obeng-Ofori explained the CUCG was implementing excellent education processes and standards with commitment to the use of international pedagogies in course delivery to ensure industry integration as well as carrying out research to create new knowledge.

That will promote innovation and creativity to enable students to achieve the right-quality skill set and integrate them in leadership roles with society and industry, he said.

“It is imperative that we continue to build a quality culture by implementing systematic academic quality improvement initiatives that will nurture a culture of continuous improvement and strengthen the teaching and learning experience of our students”, Prof Obeng-Ofori stated.

The Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese and Episcopal Chairman of the University congratulated the graduates and asked them to go back and exhibit a high sense of professionalism and discipline to help save lives.

He said the CUCG upheld the tenets of quality education to maintain standards and challenged the fresh students to remain disciplined, learn hard and exhibit moral uprightness too in their daily activities.