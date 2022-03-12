CUCG Lecturer Advises Women To Build Their Capacities

Dr Mrs Vida Korang, a Senior Lecturer at the Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) at Fiapre in the Bono Region, has urged women to be assertive and build their intellectual and professional capacities for effective contribution towards society’s progress.

She said women had strength and knowledge and combining all those qualities with their reproductive life would make them more resilient.

Dr Mrs Korang gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the observation of the International Women’s Day, on the theme: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’’.

“Our role as women in the house has not changed, so we must stand to the task if we want to take our political, economic and social positions in society because it required extra work. We cannot be in our comfort zones to attain such positions”, she said.

“At the workplace no woman will be promoted to a position just because she is a female, but because that woman merits the position, it is an indication that we must always build our capacities to be able to fit into all facets of the society.”

“I do organise short courses to build the capacity of people, but hardly would you find women participating, but we need to invest in ourselves to be able to meet the modern trends of society.”

She said it was time women took their rightful positions in society, irrespective of cultural practices and societal challenges inhibiting their progress.

Dr Mrs Korang, who lectures at the Department of Management, Faculty of Economics and Business Administration, CUCG, said the gender inequality gap was gradually closing because women were taking positions in some key areas of society and in leadership, but there was still room for improvement.