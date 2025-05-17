Cudjoe Defends Mahama’s 56 Ministerial Appointments Amid Opposition Criticism

President John Dramani Mahama’s appointment of 56 ministers within five months of resuming office has ignited political debate, with IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe endorsing the move as opposition leaders question its pace.

The appointments align with Mahama’s campaign promise to cap ministerial roles at 60, a sharp reduction from the prior administration’s 120-member cabinet.

Critics from the main opposition party accuse the president of indecisiveness, citing delays in finalizing key positions. Cudjoe countered these claims in a Facebook post, writing: “President promised to reduce ministers from 120 to 60. Five months on, he has appointed 56.” He contrasted the current administration’s approach with the previous government, which he said “damaged the country extensively” through its larger cabinet. “56 ministers are resetting the country peacefully,” Cudjoe added, questioning the opposition’s motives.

The debate highlights ongoing tensions over governance efficiency and fiscal responsibility in Ghana, where ministerial appointments often symbolize broader political priorities.