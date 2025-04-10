CUG Launches GH₵200m Endowment Fund to Secure Future of Quality Catholic Education

The Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) has officially launched a GHS 200 million Endowment Fund to strengthen its financial future and sustain quality higher education for generations to come.

The grand event took place at the university’s main campus in Fiapre, Sunyani West Municipality of Bono region.

The launch brought together traditional leaders, members of the Catholic Church, representatives of public and private institutions, political figures, alumni, students, and development partners from across the country.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor of CUG, Professor Daniels Kwabena Obeng Ofori, said the Endowment Fund marks a turning point in the history of the university.

He explained that it will serve as a lasting financial base to support critical areas of the university’s development such as infrastructure, research, scholarships, and faculty development.

“This fund is more than just a source of money,” Prof. Ofori said. “It represents our shared responsibility to secure the future of Catholic higher education in Ghana.

Our goal is to create a self-sustaining financial model that allows the university to grow without being dependent on unstable external funding.”

Prof. Ofori further noted that the launch of the Endowment Fund is in line with one of the key requirements from the government after the institution received its Presidential Charter three years ago.

“With this fund, we are building a strong foundation for academic excellence that will last far beyond today. Every cedi invested in this fund is a step toward a better future for our students and our country,” he added.

He called on alumni, individuals, corporate institutions, and international partners to support the initiative.

In his remarks, the Bishop of the Sunyani Catholic Diocese and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, emphasized the crucial role the Catholic University of Ghana has played in national development over the years.

“The Catholic University of Ghana has provided quality education not only to Catholics but to all Ghanaian.

The university has contributed to the intellectual, spiritual, and social development of our youth,” he said.

Bishop Gyamfi said education is a legacy that must be nurtured and protected. He described the GHS 200 million Endowment Fund as a strategic move to ensure that CUG continues to serve future generations with excellence.

“We are not only thinking about today. We are laying the foundation for tomorrow. Education sustains life, and by supporting this fund, we are investing in lives, families, communities, and the nation as a whole,” he stated.

He added that the fund will be managed with transparency and accountability, with the interest accrued used to support scholarships, academic programs, and infrastructural expansion.

“The university needs long-term support to maintain high standards, attract quality faculty, and expand its impact. This is not just a Catholic cause — it is a national mission,” the Bishop stressed.

Both the Vice Chancellor and the Bishop expressed their appreciation to all who have already contributed, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who donated GHS 100,000.00, and Members of Parliament such as Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who pledged their commitment to the vision of the university.

The event was held under the theme “Help Build CUG”, emphasizing the collective role of all stakeholders in securing the university’s future.

The Catholic University of Ghana is calling on the public, the private sector, and international partners to support this historic initiative by donating through the university’s official GCB Bank account: 7011010163634.

According to the university leadership, the Endowment Fund is not just a financial tool — it is a symbol of hope, faith, and vision for generations to come.