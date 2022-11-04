CUG students trained on estate and gift planning

The Centre for Financial Literacy Education (CFLE) in Africa, a non-government organisation (NGO) on Wednesday ended a one-day capacity building training workshop on estate and gift planning for students at the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG).

Addressing the students at the CUG campus at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr Peter Kwadwo Asare Nyarko, the Executive Director of the NGO stressed the need for Ghanaians to make estate and gift planning a priority.

Mr. Nyarko said estate and gift planning was an essential element of the overall financial planning process in one’s life, saying it was not the preserve of only the rich in the society but everyone because without a plan in place there could be dire consequences on one’s family after one’s death.

This, he explained, was because if a person followed the proper and due processes of estate and gift planning there would be no family strife, disputes and unnecessary legal tussles over the person’s properties after his/her death.

Touching on the objectives of the NGO, Mr. Nyarko stated among others that “it is working to enhance the knowledge of young people on estate and gift planning.”

He added the organisation was also committed to improving financial awareness and financial literacy across all ages, incomes and demographic groups in Ghana.