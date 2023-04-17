Cultivate the habit of investing while in school- Miriam Amissah

Investments have become topical in the face of the government’s recent Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, with many people expressing apprehension about investing.

In the face of this, the Head of Client Experience at Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS), Miriam Maku Amissah, has advised young students at the tertiary level of education to start investing before they leave school.

Speaking at the official launch of Financial Literacy Month, at the Chartered Institute for Bankers, Accra, Miriam Amissah urged the young students in attendance to cultivate the habit of investing while in school.

She said, “When you are young, it is essential to start investing immediately to secure your future.

Even if you do not necessarily have a source of income as a student, you realize you still spend money on several things.

Instead of continuously buying something that you may not even need, it is essential that you put down a sum of that money and find a good investment policy that will help you grow your money.

She added, “Sometimes it looks like the future is very far away, but it is always closer than you think. The younger you are, the fewer your expenses because when you leave school, you realize the expenses increase.

Once you cultivate the habit of investing at a young age, it becomes a habit that you grow with so that when you start earning a monthly income, you can continue to invest and grow your money even more.

Take responsibility for your future now, and start investing today. Fortunately, at SIMS, we have qualified investment advisors who will assist you in finding the right product to suit your financial needs.”

Mrs. Amissah advised Ghanaians to explore investing in private equity to create sustainable investments. She said, “In creating a sustainable investment, it is important to consider responsible investing, ensuring that you’re putting your money into areas that also affect the community.

Aside from education, we must explore the alternative space to invest beyond government securities. For instance, Ghanaians should consider investing in private equity, where people can put their funds to work and, simultaneously impact their communities.

This is also a great way to ensure that your investment is sustainable. Investing in alternatives such as private equity also allows you to realign investment portfolios, giving you some diversification away from the government securities we are all familiar with.

The Center for Financial Literacy Education Africa, led by Executive Director Peter Asare Nyarko, officially declared the month of April as ‘Financial Literacy Month.’ The organization will embark on a series of monthly activities to raise awareness of the importance of financial literacy education and empower an individual to make informed and effective financial decisions.